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LACQUA26 announces second speaker for San Salvador conference

Events & Webinars News05 Aug 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

https://www.was.org/Meeting/code/LACQUA26The Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture Congress has announced internationally recognised shrimp aquaculture specialist David Kawahigashi as one of the plenary speakers for LACQUA26, taking place in El Salvador this October.

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San Salvador AdobeStock 344704774
San Salvador, El Salvador

LACQUA26 will bring together leading international experts, researchers, companies, and aquaculture stakeholders to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and showcase the innovations driving the sustainable development of aquaculture in Latin America and the Caribbean.

 

The Congress will take place October 27-30, 2026, in San Salvador, El Salvador, and is organised by the Latin American & Caribbean Chapter of the World Aquaculture Society (LACC-WAS) in collaboration with the Salvadoran Blue Economy Authority (ASEA), with the support of the Government of El Salvador

 

David Kawahigashi
David Kawahigashi

With more than 40 years of technical and management experience spanning every stage of shrimp aquaculture, David Kawahigashi is the founder and director of Vannamei 101, a Hawaii-based aquaculture consulting and training company dedicated to advancing knowledge transfer and innovative technologies throughout the global aquaculture industry.

 

His plenary presentation is entitled: "Are Vietnam’s Circular and Multi-Phase Pond Systems the Future of Global Intensive Aquaculture?"

 

It will address one of the most relevant topics in modern shrimp farming: the evolution of intensive production systems and the potential of the innovative models developed in Vietnam to meet the industry’s growing challenges of sustainability, productivity, and operational efficiency.

 

After graduating from the University of Hawaii, Kawahigashi began his professional career in Hawaii (1979–1986). He later led major aquaculture projects throughout Central and South America until 2003 and, since 2004, has played a key role in the rapid expansion of Penaeus vannamei farming across Asia through technical training and technology transfer programs.

 

Today, his work focuses on developing sustainable shrimp farming models based on biofloc protocols, super-intensive circular pond systems, and water recirculation technologies—approaches widely recognised as some of the industry’s most promising solutions for improving production efficiency while reducing environmental impacts.

 

LACQUA26 will take place October 27–30, 2026, in San Salvador, El Salvador.

 

Researchers, professionals, and students interested in presenting their work are invited to submit their abstracts by August 14, 2026, through the following link:
www.was.org/Meeting/Abstract/Submit/LACQUA26

 

Registration for the conference is now open and can be completed at:
www.was.org/Meeting/Registration/Submit/LACQUA26

El SalvadorEvents & Webinars NewsLACQUA26Land Based Farming & HatcheriesresearchSea FarmingShellfishShrimpSouth and central AmericaWorld Aquaculture Society
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