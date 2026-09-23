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Awards at IceFish celebrate innovation in the seafood industry

Events & Webinars News23 Sep 2026by Robert Outram

The 10th Icelandic Fisheries & Aquaculture Awards saw recognition for innovation in fish farming, catch fishing and processing, with Hampidjan, JBT Marel and the US/Canada 100% Great Lakes Fish Initiative among the winners.

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Hampidjans BioSeize model
Hampidjan's BioSeize system won the Innovation in Aquaculture award

The event took place took place last night, on the opening day of the Icelandic Fisheries, Seafood & Aqua Exhibition, IceFish 2026.

 

Alexandra Leeper of Iceland’s Ocean Cluster presented the Innovation in Processing Award to JBT Marel for the Evi Salmon Gutting Machine, recognising the company’s work in developing processing technology for the seafood industry.

 

In the Innovation in Aquaculture category, Runar Magni Jonsson of Arion Banki presented the award to Hampidjan for BioSeize, a system developed to capture waste from net-pen fish farms . Ration received an honourable mention in the category for its RationFEED system.

 

The Innovation in Whole Fish Utilisation Award went to the 100% Great Lakes Fish Initiative, which involves state and provincial organisations in the US and Canada. Havdis received an honourable mention for its work, Unlocking the Healing Power of Atlantic Cod Milt.

 

The Best New Product Launched at IceFish Award was presented by Omar Mar Jonsson to Mikra Sea Urchin Saw. Louise Clarke presented the Best New Start-up Award to GreenFish.

 

The Innovation in Fishing Award was presented by Thordur Oskarsson to Momoi Fishing Net MFG. Co. for its Ecoloop Project. The project was recognised for its contribution to innovation within the fishing sector.

 

The awards also recognised individuals whose contribution and leadership have made a lasting impact on the Icelandic fishing industry. Óli á Gravarbø of Vonin presented the Outstanding Icelandic Skipper Award to Captain Theodór Elvar Haraldsson.

 

The Icelandic Lifetime Achievement Award was jointly presented to Örn Pálsson and Arthur Bogason by Hjörtur Erlendsson of Hampidjan, in recognition for their contribution to the Icelandic fishing industry for decades.

 

The awards were sponsored by Arion Bank, Hampidjan and Vonin.

IceFish awards 2026
IceFish awards 2026
awardsEvents & Webinars NewsHampidjanIceFish 2026IcelandJBT MarelProcessingProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingWaste Management and Circular Economy
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