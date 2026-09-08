Fish Farmer September 2026

The giant grouper – as seen on this month’s cover - is a popular fish for Asian seafood lovers, but not so well known in Europe. Innovative German RAS farmer Oceanloop is looking to change that, however, with plans to farm grouper at commercial scale for the European market.

Also in the September issue, we look ahead to the Association of Scottish Shellfish Growers annual conference, being held in Oban this October, with an outline of the event and some thoughts from the ASSG’s Chief Executive, Nick Lake.

Taking an international perspective, this month we are featuring the growing tilapia industry in Ecuador, hopes that aquaculture could be part of the route back to prosperity for the troubled nation of Libya, and international initiatives aimed at helping Viet Nam’s thriving aquaculture sector to become more sustainable.

We also look at claims that the practice of farming – wild-caught bluefin tuna is innately problematic. Opponents argue that this species is not at all suited to farming in sea cages.

The September issue also focuses on boats and barges; and on careers in aquaculture.

Nick Joy wonders whether being right about farming is actually a liability in today’s world, while Martin Jaffa considers the changing shape of demand for seafood in the UK and India.

Finally, our seaweed farming update looks to Australia and a company that is hoping to derive valuable products from red seaweed.