ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Fish Farmer September 2026

08 Sep 2026

The giant grouper – as seen on this month’s cover - is a popular fish for Asian seafood lovers, but not so well known in Europe. Innovative German RAS farmer Oceanloop is looking to change that, however, with plans to farm grouper at commercial scale for the European market.
Also in the September issue, we look ahead to the Association of Scottish Shellfish Growers annual conference, being held in Oban this October, with an outline of the event and some thoughts from the ASSG’s Chief Executive, Nick Lake.
Taking an international perspective, this month we are featuring the growing tilapia industry in Ecuador, hopes that aquaculture could be part of the route back to prosperity for the troubled nation of Libya, and international initiatives aimed at helping Viet Nam’s thriving aquaculture sector to become more sustainable.
We also look at claims that the practice of farming – wild-caught bluefin tuna is innately problematic. Opponents argue that this species is not at all suited to farming in sea cages.
The September issue also focuses on boats and barges; and on careers in aquaculture.
Nick Joy wonders whether being right about farming is actually a liability in today’s world, while Martin Jaffa considers the changing shape of demand for seafood in the UK and India.
Finally, our seaweed farming update looks to Australia and a company that is hoping to derive valuable products from red seaweed.

Fish Farmer September 2026
Fish Farmer Magazine
Business Directory
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.