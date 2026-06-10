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Fish Farmer June 2026

10 Jun 2026
This month’s issue of Fish Farmer features a report from the Blue Food Innovation Summit, held in London last month. The Summit demonstrated both the extraordinary potential of ocean-based food production, and the challenges that exist in realising it.
It also highlighted the continuing task of persuading the investment community that this is an opportunity worth putting money into. While there are now several specialist funds, there is a big communication job underway to bring in more mainstream investors.

Still, as AquaSpark’s Amy Novogratz said at the conference: “It’s an incredible time to get into the sector right now.”
Also in the June issue, industry expert Ivar Warrer-Hansen weighs up the competing claims of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), flow through technology and net-pen marine farming. Which will be the format for fish farms of the future?
Brian Kingzett of the BC Salmon Farmers Association argues that the Canadian government’s vision for the future of salmon farming on the Pacific seaboard is fundamentally flawed.
In Scotland, the recent parliamentary elections have returned the same government, but with a different minister in charge of Rural Affairs. Sandy Neil explains what is on Gillian Martin’s agenda.
Veterinary specialist Chris Mitchell reports on the Trinations conference on salmon health, and we also feature two studies on the relationship between seaweed farming and finfish aquaculture.
Our feature on Feed and Feed Systems focuses on the cycles that drive the highs and lows in the cost of marine ingredients – and the possible alternatives that might make the future supply of aquafeed more predictable.  

Fish Farmer June 2026
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