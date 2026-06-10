Fish Farmer June 2026

Still, as AquaSpark’s Amy Novogratz said at the conference: “It’s an incredible time to get into the sector right now.”
Also in the June issue, industry expert Ivar Warrer-Hansen weighs up the competing claims of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), flow through technology and net-pen marine farming. Which will be the format for fish farms of the future?
Brian Kingzett of the BC Salmon Farmers Association argues that the Canadian government’s vision for the future of salmon farming on the Pacific seaboard is fundamentally flawed.
In Scotland, the recent parliamentary elections have returned the same government, but with a different minister in charge of Rural Affairs. Sandy Neil explains what is on Gillian Martin’s agenda.
Veterinary specialist Chris Mitchell reports on the Trinations conference on salmon health, and we also feature two studies on the relationship between seaweed farming and finfish aquaculture.
Our feature on Feed and Feed Systems focuses on the cycles that drive the highs and lows in the cost of marine ingredients – and the possible alternatives that might make the future supply of aquafeed more predictable.