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Fish Farmer July 2026

14 Jul 2026

Aquaculture UK comes around every two years, but this time it was different. We said goodbye to Aviemore’s tented village and hello to a bigger – and slicker – event at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.

This issue we carry full reports on Aquaculture UK and on Seawork, Europe’s leading commercial marine and workboat event, which took place in Southampton last month.

Also in this month’s Fish Farmer, Sandy Neil explains the difficult decision facing the Soil Association, as it determines whether to continue certifying the UK’s organic salmon producers. If they won’t do it, who might step in?

Vince McDonagh reports on the latest fish mortality report from the Norwegian Veterinary Institute, and also on market updates from Mowi and Lerøy.

Nicki Holmyard looks at the disease threats faced by shellfish farmers and, in particular, the pathogens that are causing havoc for oyster farmers on Canada’s Atlantic seaboard.

Benedikte Ranum takes a look at the fast-developing field of genetics and genomics, and asks: how will this science transform the world of aquaculture?

We also explore the ongoing debate in Ireland over the country’s aquaculture licensing regulations, which many producers argue is outdated, over-complex and not fit for purpose in the modern world.

Meanwhile, our columnist Martin Jaffa sets out his own thoughts following Aquaculture UK; Salmon Scotland’s Tavish Scott suggests how our next Prime Minister’s “Manchesterism” might help to grow the rural economy; and Nick Joy reflects on life, death and puppies.

Fish Farmer July 2026
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