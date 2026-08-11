Fish Farmer August 2026

Fisheries are an important source of protein, and rural employment, in east Africa. The industry has traditionally been male-dominated but, as Peter Changtoek reports in our cover story this month, in Kenya there are a growing number of women entrepreneurs leading aquaculture businesses.

Also in this issue, we preview Aquaculture Europe 2026, which takes place next month in Ljubljana, as the European Aquaculture Society prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Meanwhile, you can also read an update on the trout industry, which in the UK has got off to a “flying start” this year, according to Oliver Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Trout Association.

Sandy Neil reports on the groundwork Mowi is doing to win over community support, on the Scottish island of Coll. He also looks at proposals for a set of Europe-wide principles governing humane slaughter for aquatic animals.

On the seaweed farming front, we cover a report setting out why social licence and support amongst the local community is so important; and we also look at research into gutweed, and its potential in the Baltic.

Nicki Holmyard reports from the Shellfish Association of Great Britain’s annual conference, while Vince McDonagh sees uncertainty building in Iceland over delayed fisheries reform.

Dr Martin Jaffa pays tribute to a ground-breaking initiative in wild salmon restoration; Salmon Scotland’s Tavish Scott hails the latest moves into the Indian market; and Nick Joy voices misgivings over what might be on our plates in the foreseeable future.