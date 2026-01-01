ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Register
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

E-editions

Fish Farmer May 2026

Fish Farmer May 2026

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer April 2026

Fish Farmer April 2026

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer March 2026

Fish Farmer March 2026

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer February 2026

Fish Farmer February 2026

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer January 2026

Fish Farmer January 2026

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer 2025 Review Yearbook

Fish Farmer 2025 Review Yearbook

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer December 2025

Fish Farmer December 2025

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer November 2025

Fish Farmer November 2025

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer October 2025

Fish Farmer October 2025

Fish Farmer Magazine
Fish Farmer September 2025

Fish Farmer September 2025

Fish Farmer Magazine

Yearbook

view all
The Yearbook Review 2025

The Yearbook Review 2025

FISH FARMER’S REVIEW of 2025 covers the big stories of the year, from salmon and shrimp to seaweed and shellfish. This essential publication also includes data from the Scottish Farmed Fish and Shellfish production surveys, and the Business Directory – your comprehensive guide to aquaculture product and service providers.

This edition also features a foreword from the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, as well as comment from Salmon Scotland.
Read Here
The Yearbook Review 2024

The Yearbook Review 2024

OUR REVIEW of 2024 documents an eventful year in aquaculture, from salmon farming on land or sea to shellfish and seaweed. This edition also features the all-new Business Directory, and a foreword from Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, as well as comment from Salmon Scotland, the BC Salmon Farmers Association and the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association. It also includes data from the Scottish Farmed Fish and Shellfish production surveys.
Read Here
The Yearbook Review 2023

The Yearbook Review 2023

The Yearbook 2023 looks back at an eventful 12 months in the life of the aquaculture sector.
We’re also delighted to include a foreword from Mairi Gougeon, Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands in the Scottish Government, as well as contributions from Salmon Scotland and the Shellfish Association of Great Britain.
Read Here
Fish Farmer Magazine

There are many ways to access Fish Farmer Magazine and our Yearbook check out the links below to find your preferred method.

Pocketmags Edition

Pocketmags Edition

Digital Pocketmags edition of Fish Farmer magazine available here
Available Here
The Yearbook

The Yearbook

Buy a copy of the Fish Farmer Yearbook here
Buy a copy
Paper Subscription

Paper Subscription

You can subscribe to the paper version of Fish Farmer here
Subscribe Here
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.