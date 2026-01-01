FISH FARMER’S REVIEW of 2025 covers the big stories of the year, from salmon and shrimp to seaweed and shellfish. This essential publication also includes data from the Scottish Farmed Fish and Shellfish production surveys, and the Business Directory – your comprehensive guide to aquaculture product and service providers.



This edition also features a foreword from the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, as well as comment from Salmon Scotland.