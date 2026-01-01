FISH FARMER’S REVIEW of 2025 covers the big stories of the year, from salmon and shrimp to seaweed and shellfish. This essential publication also includes data from the Scottish Farmed Fish and Shellfish production surveys, and the Business Directory – your comprehensive guide to aquaculture product and service providers.
This edition also features a foreword from the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, as well as comment from Salmon Scotland.
OUR REVIEW of 2024 documents an eventful year in aquaculture, from salmon farming on land or sea to shellfish and seaweed. This edition also features the all-new Business Directory, and a foreword from Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, as well as comment from Salmon Scotland, the BC Salmon Farmers Association and the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association. It also includes data from the Scottish Farmed Fish and Shellfish production surveys.
The Yearbook 2023 looks back at an eventful 12 months in the life of the aquaculture sector. We’re also delighted to include a foreword from Mairi Gougeon, Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands in the Scottish Government, as well as contributions from Salmon Scotland and the Shellfish Association of Great Britain.
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