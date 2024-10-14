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AquaFacts

Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland
HolyheadHolyhead£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Microbiome
08 Nov 2024

Microbiome

NOAA
08 Nov 2024

NOAA

Organic
11 Nov 2024

Organic

Phytoplankton
14 Nov 2024

Phytoplankton

Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS)
14 Nov 2024

Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS)

Tilapia Lake Virus
27 Aug 2025

Tilapia Lake Virus

Triploid
15 Nov 2024

Triploid

United States
16 Nov 2024

United States

Valorisation
16 Nov 2024

Valorisation

Zebrafish
16 Nov 2024

Zebrafish

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